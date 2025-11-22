Aligarh: Mandal-Level Symposium Of Indian Education Board Concludes At Kalyan Singh Habitat Center

Mandal-Level Symposium Of Indian Education Board Concludes At Kalyan Singh Habitat Center |

Aligarh, 20 November 2025: The Indian Education Board’s mandal-level symposium was successfully conducted today at 2:00 PM at the Kalyan Singh Habitat Center, Aligarh. The event witnessed active participation from school principals, managers, and representatives from over 300 schools across the mandal.

Ceremonial Inauguration

The symposium commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by all the dignitaries accompanied by Vedic mantras.

The chief speaker, Dr. N.P. Singh, former IAS and Chairman of the Indian Education Board, delivered an insightful address on the significance of the Indian Education Board. The chief guest, Mandal Commissioner Ms. Sangeeta Singh, and distinguished guest, Mr. Manoj Giri, Joint Director, along with Mr. Rakesh Kumar, Basic Education official, also graced the occasion.

Emphasis on Indian Culture and Values in Education

Dr. N.P. Singh highlighted the need to integrate Indian culture and values into modern education. He observed that the current Western-oriented educational framework often lacks emphasis on ethical and moral development, leading to a gradual decline in students’ character.

He emphasized that the Indian Education Board aims to create well-rounded, disciplined, and value-driven students by combining Indian culture, Vedas, Shastras, Upanishads and the teachings of the Bhagavad Gita, Modern subjects such as computer science and nature studies

Dr. Singh urged school authorities to join the Indian Education Board to help nurture culturally aware, morally upright, and globally competent children, stating that this would require moving away from materialistic distractions and reshaping the students’ mindset.

Chief Guest’s Message: Focus on Values Over Infrastructure

In her address, Mandal Commissioner Ms. Sangeeta Singh reinforced that the responsibility of instilling values lies primarily with parents and ideal teachers. She emphasized that students’ environment plays a critical role in shaping their character. She advised that schools should focus less on attracting students through grand infrastructure and more on fostering a learning environment rooted in ancient Vedic culture. She encouraged connecting schools with the Indian Education Board to ensure meaningful admissions and value-based education.

Event Coordination and Participation

The symposium was organized and moderated by Sunil Shastri, State Head of Bharat Swabhiman. Representatives from the Patanjali Family, including Dayashankar Arya (State Head, Patanjali Kisan Seva Samiti), Ravikar Ji (State Dialogue Head, Executive Member), J.C. Chaturvedi, Yashodhan Ji, Shivnandan Ji (State Coordinators), along with district-level officials, were actively involved in managing the event.

Other notable participants included Rakesh Kumar Sharma, Hariom Ji, Narendra Sikarwar, Vijendra Valian, and Sanjeev Ji.

Wide Representation

Over 300 schools from the Aligarh mandal actively participated, reflecting a strong commitment towards value-based education and the promotion of the Indian Education Board’s principles.

The symposium successfully highlighted the urgent need to integrate traditional Indian knowledge and modern education to create disciplined, character-driven, and culturally rooted students, preparing them to become responsible citizens and global leaders.