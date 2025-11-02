'64% Gold Medals Won By Female Students; Daughters Will Be The Foundation Of A Developed India': President Murmu

Haridwar, November 2: The second convocation ceremony of Patanjali University was held today, with the Hon’ble President of India, Droupadi Murmu, attending as the Chief Guest. On this occasion, she awarded degrees and gold medals to undergraduate, postgraduate, and research scholars of the university.

Among the fortunate students who received medals from the Hon’ble President were Sadhvi Devpuja Ji, Devendra Singh (Swami Indradev), Mansi (Sadhvi Devvani), Ajay Kumar (Swami Aarshdev), Rita Kumari (Sadhvi Devsudha), Shalu Bhadauria (Sadhvi Devshila), Anshika, Preeti Pathak, Purva, and Maitreyi.

In her address, President Droupadi Murmu expressed happiness that 64% of the gold medals at this convocation were received by female students. She said, “It is a matter of great pride that our daughters are enhancing India’s glory and will play a crucial role in building a developed India.”

The President emphasized that the time has come for women to play a decisive role in realizing the aspirations of the country’s 1.4 billion people. “If daughters are left behind, the dream of a developed India will remain incomplete,” she said.

Speaking about Haridwar, she remarked that this sacred land is the “Gateway to Enlightenment,” and that the campus of Patanjali University is blessed by the worship of Goddess Saraswati.

The Hon’ble President further said that Patanjali’s contributions to Yoga, Ayurveda, and spirituality represent a great effort to carry forward the tradition of Maharshi Patanjali. She observed that the university embodies a unique blend of education with values, science with spirituality, and knowledge with practical wisdom—bringing to life the spirit of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (the world is one family).

The President urged students to make penance, simplicity, and duty the foundation of their lives and to work tirelessly, like the river Bhagirathi, for the upliftment of society and the nation. She added that Patanjali University is paving the path of nation-building through character-building.

Concluding her address, the President said she believes the students of Patanjali University will help build an ideal life through the synthesis of science and spirituality and will spread Yoga, Pranayama, and Indian philosophy of life across the world—restoring India’s position as the Vishwa Guru (spiritual leader of the world).

Address by the Guest of Honour

Distinguished Guest and Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, in his address, praised Patanjali University’s unparalleled contribution to Yoga and Ayurveda. He said that through these disciplines, Patanjali has ushered in a new revolution in the field of health.

The Governor expressed happiness that today’s youth are keen to embrace the ancient Indian traditions of knowledge, Yoga, Ayurveda, and spirituality. He remarked that students will be truly successful only when their knowledge and education are used for the welfare of society. He added that Indian culture and traditions remain highly relevant and that the students of today will make invaluable contributions to the creation of a Developed India.

Chief Minister’s Remarks

On the occasion, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the convocation ceremony of Patanjali University is a matter of pride for the entire state. Expressing gratitude to Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna, he said the state government is committed to implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) and making Uttarakhand a leader in research, innovation, and artificial intelligence. He expressed confidence that the students of Patanjali University will play a key role in realizing the vision of a prosperous Uttarakhand.

Address by Swami Ramdev

Chancellor Yog Rishi Swami Ramdev said that the entire Patanjali family feels honored by the visit of Hon’ble President Droupadi Murmu. He remarked that the students of Patanjali University are not only receiving education but are also imbued with a deep sense of nation-building.

He stated that every student of Patanjali University is not a job seeker but a job creator. The foundation of education here, he said, is not based on caste or religion but on Sanatan (eternal) principles. The objective of the university, he emphasized, is not merely to produce educated citizens but to build a virtuous, self-reliant, and ethical society.

Address by Acharya Balkrishna

Vice-Chancellor Acharya Balkrishna welcomed the Hon’ble President and other distinguished guests, noting that Patanjali University has successfully implemented the National Education Policy 2020, which aims to make education employment-oriented, multidisciplinary, and value-based.

He announced that the university has received an A+ grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) with a 3.48 grade point, reflecting its high quality standards. He added that the university follows a fee-free education system and offers special concessions for meritorious students.

Acharya Balkrishna shared that the Patanjali Research Foundation has made significant scientific contributions in the fields of Yoga, Ayurveda, and holistic health sciences, earning international recognition. He also mentioned that the university is making continuous progress in sports, culture, and research.

He expressed his vision to place Patanjali University among the world’s leading universities. A distinctive feature of the university, he said, is its encouragement and reward for the memorization of traditional scriptures. He also noted that Patanjali University offers education not only through the regular mode but also via online and distance learning platforms, enabling students from India and abroad to pursue studies.

On this occasion, Governor Gurmit Singh released two books — “Flora of Rashtrapati Bhavan” and “Medicinal Plants of Rashtrapati Bhavan” — and presented their first copies to the Hon’ble President.

During the convocation ceremony, a total of 1,424 students were awarded degrees, including 54 gold medalists, 62 Ph.D. scholars, 3 D.Litt. awardees, 744 undergraduates, and 615 postgraduates.

Senior members, officials, professors, students, and monastic brothers and sisters associated with Patanjali University and the Patanjali Yogpeeth family were present at the event.