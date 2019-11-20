Zilla Parishads election in 5 districts on January 7

Mumbai: The state election commission has announced the elections of 5 Zilla Parishads and 36 Panchayat Samitis to be held on January 7, 2020. The counting will be held on January 8. With the new political combination is emerging in the state, this election will be interesting to watch.
State Election Commissioner UPS Madan announced that the elections in Nagpur, Akola, Washim, Dhule and Nadurbar Zilla Parishads and 36 Panchayat Samitis under these Zilla parishads will be held on January 7 next year.
With this announcement, the model code of conduct will be in force in these 5 districts. The nomination will start from December 18. The last date of nomination is December 23.
State govr on Tuesday announced the lottery of reservations for the post of presidents of 34 Zilla Parishads in the state. While women from open category will be eligible for president post in 8 districts, women form Scheduled Castes will be eligible for this post in Nagpur and Osmanabad.
The lottery process was completed under the chairmanship of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department. Aseem Gupta, Rural Development Secretary, Devayani Dongargaonkar, Aurangabad Zilla Parishad president, Devrao Bhongale, Chandrapur Zilla Parishad president, Deepali Patole, Thane ZP president were present at this time.