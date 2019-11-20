Zilla Parishads election in 5 districts on January 7

With this announcement, the model code of conduct will be in force in these 5 districts. The nomination will start from December 18. The last date of nomination is December 23.

State govr on Tuesday announced the lottery of reservations for the post of presidents of 34 Zilla Parishads in the state. While women from open category will be eligible for president post in 8 districts, women form Scheduled Castes will be eligible for this post in Nagpur and Osmanabad.

The lottery process was completed under the chairmanship of Sanjay Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary of Home Department. Aseem Gupta, Rural Development Secretary, Devayani Dongargaonkar, Aurangabad Zilla Parishad president, Devrao Bhongale, Chandrapur Zilla Parishad president, Deepali Patole, Thane ZP president were present at this time.