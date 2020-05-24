'Zero permission' is Maha govt’s mantra to attract investments in state

MIDC CEO P Anbalagan told FPJ: "This is going to be a game-changer with the incentive eco-system remaining, by and large, the same across Maharashtra. The state is quite strong in the best available eco-system in most of the sectors and with strong skilled workforce, the state will march ahead of others in attracting investments."

IMC Chamber of Commerce and Industry deputy director general Sanjay Mehta said that the government's move will see lot of manufacturing units establishing its presence in Maharashtra that will be a big boon the state economy. He further noted that after three years also the government should ensure now that there will not be any retrospective measures.

As reported by FPJ, the state government has announced a plug and play policy whereby the investors can come and set up their shop on lease rental land. Of the 2,10,000 acres of land in MIDC’s possession 40,000 acres has been carved out for investors where they will be made available readymade shed so that they can install machinery and start production. On the other hand, MIDC will allot land on which the investor can set up factory.

Furthermore, the MIDC has allotted the land to investors on a short-term basis on rent. The premium for land will be recovered in instalments. The state industries department and MIDC have identified more than 2,500 companies from China, Taiwan and a couple of countries to attract investment of more than Rs 2.5 to 3 lakh crore. Furthermore, the government will set up Labour Bureau to recruit workers in all units, especially when migrant workers have left for their home states.