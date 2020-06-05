Yuva Sena appeals to cancel Class 10 ICSE board exams

In order to ensure safety of students, the Yuva Sena has written a letter to the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on June 3 to cancel pending Class 10 (ICSE) board exams scheduled to be conducted from July 2 to 12.

The letter states, "Students can be evaluated on the basis of subjects for which exams have been already conducted or on school level prelim exams or any other fair evaluation process as formulated by the Council."

Due to the lockdown because of the COVID-19 pandemic, ICSE board Class 10 exams have been scheduled to be conducted from July 2 to 12 while, the ISC Class 12 board exams will be conducted from July 1 to 14. Gerry Arathoon, cheif executive and secretary of CISCE, stated, "Students need to maintain social distancing, use face masks and carry their own hand sanitisers during exams."

In the letter addressed to Arathoon, Varun Sardesai, secretary of Yuva Sena stated, "In this current unprecendented time, safety and well-being of students and school staff is of utmost importance. We request you to cancel the remaining Class 10 ICSE board exam papers scheduled for next month."