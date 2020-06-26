Yusuf Memon dies in Nashik prison - what we know about the 1993 blasts convict

What happened in the 1993 Mumbai blasts?

In 1993, there was an attack in Mumbai that left more than 250 people dead, and over a thousand others inured. 12 bombs were set off in succession in several locations and buildings in south Mumbai, beginning with the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Who was Yusuf Memon?

While Tiger Memon is believed to be one of the masterminds behind the crime, he remains absconding. His brother Yusuf was convicted for abetting the crime. As the Supreme Court noted a few years ago, members of the Memon family, including Yusuf, had been present when conspiratorial meetings had taken place.

Tiger incidentally is thought to be the 'right hand man' of mobster Dawood Ibrahim. Another 1993 terror attack convict, Yakub Memon was Tiger's brother. The latter was was hanged in 2015.

What was he convicted for?

Yusuf was convicted for abetting the crime and for conspiracy. He received a life sentence, avoiding the death penalty in part because he was schizophrenic and needed constant medical attention. He was found guilty of allowing his flat and garage in Mumbai's Al- Husseini building to be utilised for terrorist activities.

A special TADA court had sentenced him to life imprisonment.

While Yusuf had filed pleas seeking relief from his conviction on the grounds of his mental condition, this had been dismissed by the Supreme Court.