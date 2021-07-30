Yulu makes delivery of goods and food sustainable through its electric 2-wheeler Yulu DEX: Check out details here

Yulu, one of the largest e-mobility service provider, has announced Yulu DEX, a custom-designed Electric 2-Wheeler for short mile delivery of food, grocery, and medicine. Yulu has partnered with leading food/goods delivery providers to deploy upto 10,000 Yulu DEX in three cities including Mumbai in phase one by December 2021.

Yulu DEX provides a sustainable and affordable delivery option that addresses the key challenges faced by gig economy workers; rising fuel prices, inability to buy their personal vehicles, and lack of driving license. It stated that 85 per cent of unemployed underprivileged youth are excluded from the gig economy of food/goods delivery because they do not have a driving license nor can they afford a bike of their own.