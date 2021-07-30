Yulu makes delivery of goods and food sustainable through its electric 2-wheeler Yulu DEX: Check out details here

Yulu, one of the largest e-mobility service provider, has announced Yulu DEX, a custom-designed Electric 2-Wheeler for short mile delivery of food, grocery, and medicine. Yulu has partnered with leading food/goods delivery providers to deploy upto 10,000 Yulu DEX in three cities including Mumbai in phase one by December 2021.
Yulu DEX provides a sustainable and affordable delivery option that addresses the key challenges faced by gig economy workers; rising fuel prices, inability to buy their personal vehicles, and lack of driving license. It stated that 85 per cent of unemployed underprivileged youth are excluded from the gig economy of food/goods delivery because they do not have a driving license nor can they afford a bike of their own.
Given that Yulu DEX doesn’t require a driving license the 85 per cent unavailable gig economy workers are now available, thus alleviating the acute shortage of delivery executives, the key challenge faced by delivery services companies.
Yulu will use its extensive network of Yulu Zones and charging stations to provide seamless service. Besides, it is expected to reduce the operating costs of delivery executives by almost 35-40 per cent.
Yulu DEX Specifications :
· Range: 60Km per charge
· Battery: Lithium-Ion
· Max Speed: 25 Kmph
· Driving License not required
· Luggage carrying capacity - 12 KG
· Suitable for delivery of food, grocery, and medicine.
Amit Gupta, Co-Founder, Yulu Bike, said, "In addition to our leadership position in people-mobility, we are excited to expand our services to short mile delivery of goods as well. With the boom in the online-to-offline economy, the number of gig workers in India has increased, but the majority of them don’t have Driving-License nor can they afford their own vehicles. Yulu Dex, a high-quality purpose-built electric vehicle will empower these gig economy workers by providing an affordable and safe electric vehicle."