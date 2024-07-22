Youth Wing Of Mumbai Congress Protests Heavy Rains With Rowboats In Andheri, Criticize Govt & BMC For Inefficiency; Watch

Mumbai: As heavy rains submerged Mumbai on Sunday yet again, the youth wing of the Congress party rowed boats in the inundated areas to “wake up the inefficient government and the BMC from its slumber”.

Touting the activity of sailing on waterlogged streets as a new scheme of the state government, the members of the Mumbai Youth Congress cruised across Andheri.

Statement Of Sufiyan Haider, Mumbai Youth Congress Working President

Sufiyan Haider, Mumbai Youth Congress working president, said, “The Shinde-Fadnavis government is responsible if the situation remains the same even after paying crores of rupees to contractors for cleaning drains. To wake up the chief minister and his deputies, we had to take out boats on the streets of Mumbai.”

The unique protest is the party's second such approach after it targeted the civic body over potholes with its 'BMC Vikas' campaign last week. On Sunday, the activists rowed boats at the Veera Desai Road in Andheri West. The protestors attacked the government, saying that Rs 260 crore was spent this year to clean the drains, but the city is in turmoil amid rains.