Youth stabs teen to death over ₹3K row

The Antop Hill police have arrested a 20-year-old man after he allegedly killed his friend and grievously injured another over monetary dispute.

The accused is identified as Shabbir Shaikh. The incident took place on Thursday night when Naki Saeed Khan (19) and his friend Mustakeen (20) were roaming near Kalpak Naka, Antop Hill where they encountered Shaikh. According to the police, an argument broke out between the Shaikh and Khan over Rs 3000.

The argument took an ugly turn and in a fit of rage Shaikh allegedly stabbed Khan in his chest with a knife, when Mustakeen tried to intervene Shaikh attacked him as well and fled.

The locals rushed the two to Sion hospital where Khan was declared dead before admission. Mustakeen told the police that it was Shaikh who allegedly attacked them. Hours after the incident a team from Antop Hill police arrested Shaikh. He was booked under the section 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and other sections of the IPC, said an officer.