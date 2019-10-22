Youth Stabs Girlfriend to Death, Attempts Suicide

Bhayandar: In a shocking incident, a 25-year-old youth stabbed his 22-year-old girlfriend and attempted to kill himself with the same knife at his family-owned general store in Bhayandar on Tuesday afternoon.

While the girl died on the spot, the youth, identified as Kundan Acharya (25), is battling for life at a private hospital near the fly-over-bridge in Bhayandar.

According to the police, the incident was reported from general stores in the Talao Road area of Bhayandar (east) at around 1:30 pm on Tuesday. Acharya, who apparently slit the girl's (name withheld) throat and then attempted suicide by stabbing himself, was rushed to a private hospital where his condition continues to be critical. Both were alone at the shop when the attack took place.

“Prima facie investigations revealed that both were known to each other for the past five years. However, the reason behind the murderous attack and the attempt behind the extreme step is still unknown. There are no CCTV cameras in the vicinity,” said Senior Police Inspector Ram E Bhalsingh.

A case under section 302 of the IPC has been registered against the assailant at the Navghar police station.