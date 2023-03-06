Youth real pride of community: JK Karnani

Balkrishna Binani felicitating Jai Kumar Karnani |

Youth are the real pride of the community, Jai Kumar Karnani, Chairman of the Free Press Journal Group, said at an event organised by the Bikaner Seva Sangh and Manmohan Ras Mandal on Sunday. Karnani, who was chief guest, was conferred with ‘Samaj Gaurav’ (Community’s Pride) distinction at the event.

The two bodies had organised a community gathering at St Arnolds Lawn and Ground in Andheri (East) as part of Holi celebrations. Karnani also encouraged the community to speak the Marwari language and preserve it. “The youth is the real pride of the community.

Avoid unnecessary expense and expensive marriages: Jai Kumar Karnani to the youth

They have the responsibility to take the community forward and they are doing it fine,” Karnani said. He said the community should avoid unnecessary expense and expensive marriages and instead preserve its language and script. Karnani also encouraged Marwaris to visit their villages more often, instead of going abroad on holidays.

Bikaner Seva Sangh and Manmohan Ras Mandal are 66-year-old organisations that work for the welfare of the Maheshwari and Marwari Samaj from Bikaner.

They promote education and give monetary assistance for education, medical aid, and other kinds of aid round the year.

The organisations made special efforts to give medical aid and ration kits during the pandemic.

Sunday’s event saw aperformance of Bikaneri Dandiya and cultural and religious programmes. Among those in attendance were Sarladevi Bagri, president, Manmohan Ras Mandal, and Navratan Damani, president, Bikaner Seva Sangh, prominent members of the community and more than 1,000 participants. Suman Kamalkumarji Kothari presided over the function.

“When Sarla-ji invited me, she spoke to me in our own (Marwari) language. Apnatva ka bhav jaaga mere andar (A feeling of affinity and community belonging and oneness arose in me). I thank her for inviting me,” Karnani said in Marwari.

“We should take pride in our language. If not then it is impossible to save the language. Gujaratis, Marathis and South Indians speak their language and take pride in them,” he said as he encouraged people to think about the community.