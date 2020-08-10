Youth rams newly purchased car into shop in Bhayandar

Hours after he purchased a second hand car, a 23-year-old youth rammed the vehicle into a shop in Bhayandar late on Sunday night. A porter who was sleeping on the pavement fortunately survived but suffered a fracture and multiple injuries in the incident.

According to the police the incident was reported from the station road area in Bhayandar (west) at around 10 pm on Sunday. The accused who has been identified as Gurutej Singh Tuteja (24) had purchased the second hand Tata Indigo car from Andheri on the day of the incident and had hired a driver to bring the vehicle home. The driver left after parking the car outside the Shanti Sagar building. However, Gurjeet returned in the night with his friends to show them the car.

"It appears that he casually sat on the driving wheel and accidentally floored the accelerator pedal. The car rammed into the shop destroying its frontal section. A person identified as Kamlesh was injured and has been admitted to a government hospital. His condition is stable,” confirmed Senior Police Inspector Chandrakant Jadhav.

The driver was holding a two-wheeler license and was not qualified to drive a four-wheeler police said. A case under the relevant sections of the IPC and Motor Vehicle Act has been registered against the accused.

Since the offence is punishable with imprisonment up to seven years, the police were obliged to let him off after giving him a Notice of Appearance which mandates the accused person to appear before the police and cooperate with the investigation.

The question of arrest arises only if the accused fails to comply with the terms of the notice, said a senior police officer.