Youth gets life term for raping minor cousin; impregnating her

A special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) court on Thursday sentenced a 28-year-old to life in prison for raping his 13-year-old cousin over a one-year period and leaving her pregnant.

The crime had come to light only when the victim was 20-weeks pregnant. She eventually suffered a miscarriage. The youth had been living with her family during the time. He would sexually assault her at night and threaten her not to reveal it to anyone, or he would kill her and get her father jailed.

The DNA report too proved to be an important evidence against him as the samples of the foetus matched with that of his.

In another case, a special POCSO court on Tuesday sentenced a 22-year-old to 15-years rigorous imprisonment, in this case too, for raping his own cousin. The victim in this case was over 14 years-old. Here too, the assault had resulted in pregnancy which was revealed only at 18-weeks into the pregnancy. A baby girl the victim had given birth to had expired when eight months of age.

The victim’s parents had expired and she used to live with her sister. She had gone to visit her maternal aunt in Gujarat, when another aunt of hers had expired in Mumbai. She was left with the sons of this aunt, including the youth, when her aunt, uncle and another elder cousin had gone to Mumbai to attend the last rites of the relative. The youth had taken advantage of times when his two siblings were not at home and raped her on more than one occasion. He had convinced her that even if she told anyone, no one would believe her.