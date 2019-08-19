Youth drowns in Thane quarry

Thane: A 19-year-old youth drowned while swimming in a quarry in Thane on Sunday, an official said. The incident occurred at a quarry at Lokmanya Nagar pada number 3, near Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Thane on Sunday afternoon when the youth, along with four of his friends entered into a quarry for a swim, said the official of Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

RDMC chief, TMC, Santosh Kadam said, “On receiving information around 1 pm, fire brigade and RDMC officials rushed to the spot along with a fire tender. The youth’s body was fished out.”

Police sources said, “The police were informed by a group of boys that their friend drowned in a quarry. A team rushed to the spot and informed the fire brigade. The body was sent to the Civil Hospital in Thane for postmortem.”

The deceased has been identified as Ajay Kharat Mil (19). Ajay, along with friends Akshay Katake (19), Manisha Chandramore (20), Jay Sarode (19) and Rishabh Sarode (20), had gone to a quarry. They all are resident of Lokmanya Nagar in Thane. They all are undergraduate students in a Thane college.