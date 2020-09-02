Youth dies, Crawford Market accident toll climbs to five

With the death of a 20-year-old youth, the death toll in Monday night’s rash driving accident near Crawford Market rose to five on Tuesday. Kamlesh N Singh (20) who was grievously injured in the accident succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday morning at JJ hospital.

Following the accident, the Pydhonie police have arrested the 46-year-old driver Sameer Ali Sayyad alias Diggy under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304, 2) along with other sections for rash driving. Sayyad who received minor injuries in the accident was produced before the court on Tuesday. The court has remanded him to police custody till Friday. The police suspect that at the time of the accident Sayyad was in an inebriated condition.

According to the police, around 9 pm on Monday, Sayyad allegedly lost control of his car near Crawford Market. He rammed his car into Cafe Janta. Many pedestrians who were present in the area were hit by Sayyad's speeding car. The others who were injured in the accident included people who were at the eatery and its staff.

Four of the injured, Saroja Naidu (65), Saira Banu (60), Zubeda Khan and Mohammad Naeem (55) died within half an hour of the accident. Three other persons who were injured in the accident have been identified as Mohammad Jainul (41), Nadeem Ansari (40) and Mustakeen Shah.

According to the police, Sayyad is a history sheeter with multiple offences registered against him at the JJ Marg police station. He was also externed from the city limits in 2016, said an officer. In 1997, Sayyad was arrested in a fake currency racket case. He was sentenced to five years of imprisonment in 2007. He was booked in June this year as well for rash driving after he rammed his car into a truck.

However, no casualties were reported.