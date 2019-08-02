Youth Congress announces Wake Up Maharashtra campaign

Mumbai: In order to reach out to young voters, the Maharashtra Youth Congress on Thursday announced a 45-day ‘Wake Up Maharashtra’ campaign to prepare a manifesto for upcoming assembly election. This campaign will also make the youth aware about the Fadnavis govt failures.

It is aiming to reach out to four to five crore youngsters in the state before the party comes out with a ‘youth manifesto’ for coming Assembly elections.

Maharashtra Youth Congress chief Satyajit Tambe said at a press conference that in the next 45 days, the party will seek to engage young people in the age group of 18 to 30 years through various programmes.

Senior leaders Shashi Tharoor and P Chidambaram, among others, would attend these programmes, he said. The coordinator of this campaign and corporator from Bhivandi, Rishika Raka did a presentation on how this campaign will be implemented and what will be the focus areas.

“We will prepare manifesto which will largely focus on the future Maharashtra in the dreams of youth. We will promise the youths that we can create Maharashtra of their dream if Congress comes to power,” Tambe said.

“GATEE will be the theme of our manifesto. We will focus on Green Ambition Timeline Enlightened Empowered Maharashtra. We will go to colleges and will interact with youth to know their suggestions for the development of Maharashtra. We seek suggestions from NGOs too,” Rishika said.