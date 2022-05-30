Your date with monsoon is closer than you think; rains expected to arrive in Mumbai by June 10 | Photo: AFP

The southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala on Sunday, May 29, three days ahead of schedule. According to the India Meteorological Department, this early onset means that the rains will arrive in Mumbai by June 10.

Mumbai has already been experiencing pre-monsoon showers since last week, with the latest instance being the early morning drizzle on Saturday.

According to the IMD, the following criteria for declaring the onset of monsoon over Kerala on Sunday were met: the depth of the west winds extending up to 4.5km above sea-level; the increasing strength of the west winds over the south-east Arabian Sea at 15-20knots (25-35kmph); increased cloudiness over southeast Arabian Sea and the adjoining areas of Kerala; and lastly, the widespread rainfall activity over Kerala in the past 24-hours, with 10 of the 14 rainfall monitoring stations declaring the onset of monsoon over Kerala having received 2.5mm or more rainfall.

Based on the onset of the monsoon in Kerala, its arrival in other parts of the country is determined. This means that in Maharashtra, the season is expected to open its innings in Mumbai and the Konkan coast on June 10, three days ahead of the earlier forecast date.

In neighbouring Karnataka, this date is around June 5, while in Gujarat and nearby areas, it is expected to be anywhere between June 15 and 20.

On Sunday, the minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz was 29.2°C while the maximum was 34.8°C, with relative humidity at 65 per cent. In Colaba, the minimum temperature was 28°C and the maximum was 34.8°C, with a relative humidity of 76 per cent.

