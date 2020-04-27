Young startup salutes frontline workers, creates platform for youth to exhibit skills

The video has gone viral on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram as the youth have shared stories of their own kin who are fighting against the coronavirus. Abner Dias, a professional anchor and founder of 30 60 90 production, said, "I have seen my own aunt who is a nurse work every day. These frontline workers are putting the safety of patients and their professional duty first above their personal life. We want both the authorities and the common people to realise their role and support them in every way possible."

During this crucial period of lockdown when college students and working youth are sitting at home, this startup has encouraged youngsters to contribute their talent to create videos, sketches, films and graphics. Sarah Rodrigues, co-founder of the startup, said, "Youngsters can use this time to write, ideate, act, edit and create content. Everybody is using social media during this quarantine time so it is a good chance to showcase your talent and creativity. We welcome youth to contribute any skills that they have to help create creative content."

Apart from saluting the frontline workers, the startup is also focussing on telling stories of real heroes, entrepreneurs, chat shows, food reviews, restaurant reviews and other forms of content. Dias said, "Our aim is to tell untold stories of those who do not receive the limelight but are still doing good work. We want to honour and showcase those who have excelled on the basis of their talents and skills despite facing several hardships."