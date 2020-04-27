Young startup salutes frontline workers, creates platform for youth to exhibit skills

Mumbai: A group of youngsters from different fields have created a video to respect the continuous efforts of doctors, nurses, police, cleaners, security guards, ward boys, public health workers and volunteers working daily on the frontlines against the COVID-19 pandemic. The startup company named 30 60 90 production is providing a platform for students and working youth to contribute their skills, talent and creative minds to create content during this crucial time of quarantine.
The video named "Thanks Health heroes, police, NGO, workers" on showcases youth from different parts of Mumbai respecting the real heroes. Harshada Sable, a student residing at Kalwa, said, "My father is a senior police inspector. Along with his team of police officers, he is standing on the streets in the scorching heat for ten to twelve hours every day to implement the lockdown and check if people are maintaing rules. The frontline workers are our immediate family members who are working tirelessly every day to save lives. While we are safe inside our homes, they are staying out to maintain security."
The video has gone viral on social media platforms such as YouTube, Facebook and Instagram as the youth have shared stories of their own kin who are fighting against the coronavirus. Abner Dias, a professional anchor and founder of 30 60 90 production, said, "I have seen my own aunt who is a nurse work every day. These frontline workers are putting the safety of patients and their professional duty first above their personal life. We want both the authorities and the common people to realise their role and support them in every way possible."
During this crucial period of lockdown when college students and working youth are sitting at home, this startup has encouraged youngsters to contribute their talent to create videos, sketches, films and graphics. Sarah Rodrigues, co-founder of the startup, said, "Youngsters can use this time to write, ideate, act, edit and create content. Everybody is using social media during this quarantine time so it is a good chance to showcase your talent and creativity. We welcome youth to contribute any skills that they have to help create creative content."
Apart from saluting the frontline workers, the startup is also focussing on telling stories of real heroes, entrepreneurs, chat shows, food reviews, restaurant reviews and other forms of content. Dias said, "Our aim is to tell untold stories of those who do not receive the limelight but are still doing good work. We want to honour and showcase those who have excelled on the basis of their talents and skills despite facing several hardships."
