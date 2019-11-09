Young labourer dies after neck gets stuck in service lift

Thane: A 25-year-old labourer died after his neck got stuck in a service lift at an under-construction building site in Thane on Friday.

Police said the deceased has been identified as Abhishek Vishwakarma (25). He got stuck between the service lift on 15th floor of Quantum building, near Bayer house, Hiranandani estate, Thane west.

Santosh Kadam, Chief of Regional Disaster Management Cell, Thane said, "We received the information at around 6 pm after which we formed a team and rushed to the spot taken one fire engine and one emergency tender. We have taken off the body from lift within two hours.”

Police said he was on 15th floor was doing some work when the service lift was on 18th floor. The incident happened when he was peeking out of the 15th floor when suddenly service life was coming from 18th floor to down.

"Abhishek Vishwakarma sustained serious injury on his neck and died on the spot. His body was sent to the Civil hospital for postmortem. We registered an ADR (Accidental Death Report). Probing is on to see if there is any negligence. We will take action against the guilty," said a Kasarwadavli police official.