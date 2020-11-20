Young couple commits suicide in Vasai town

A married couple allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison mixed food in Vasai, police said on Friday.

The deceased, identified as Vishnu Patel, 26, and his wife Pratiba, 22, were residents of Bhoipada in Vasai town of Palghar district, they said.

Vishnu Patel worked as a machine operator in a plastic company, they said.

The incident came to light on Wednesday when neighbours heard cries of the couple's one-year-old son from their house, the police said.

They broke open the door and found the duo lying on floor. The neighbours rushed them to a private hospital, where the woman died on Wednesday evening and her husband on Thursday morning, the police said.

The couple had consumed poison-laced food, they said.

The police said they did not find any suicide note and the cause of the extreme act by the couple was not yet known.

A case of accidental death has been registered, they added.