You, with Congress, tried best to finish me: Deputy CM Fadnavis hits back at Uddhav Thackeray

Devendra Fadnavis slammed Uddhav Thackeray for his controversial speech at Shiv Sena leaders' gathering at NESCO in Goregaon.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, September 22, 2022, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Nagpur: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis clapped back at former CM Uddhav Thackeray on September 22. Thackeray who was addressing Shiv Sena gathering criticised the political situation in Maharashtra and also made controversial claims.

Thackeray in his speech, criticising Fadnavis, said that this will be last election of the BJP leader.

Fadnavis, who was interacting with media, continued the war of words by accusing Uddhav Thackeray of backstabbing BJP. He said that Shiv Sena came to power because they were in alliance with BJP and not Congress, NCP.

"Why did you not resign in 2019 when you came to power? You won the polls because of PM Modi and then backstabbed BJP," he said adding that his speech he made at Goregaon's NESCO was a cry of despair.

He also said, "You, along with Congress, NCP, tried your best to finish me in the past two and a half years but you could not finish me then and won't be able to do it later."

