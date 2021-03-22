'You will burn in that fire': Raut dares BJP to try and topple MVA govt

Amid raging controversy over former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s explosive letter on charges against Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of corrupt practices, the Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut dared the BJP-led government at the Centre to impose the President’s Rule in Maharashtra. ‘’You will burn in that fire'’ Raut warned the Centre against ‘President’s rule’ in Maharashtra.

“If someone is attempting to impose President’s rule in Maharashtra by misusing central agencies, then I am warning them - you yourself will get burnt in that fire," said Raut.

Raut strongly supported the NCP Chief Sharad Pawar’s suggestion that Singh's allegations be probed. ‘’Anyone can level any allegation. If people take ministers' resignation just like that, then it will be difficult to run the government," he noted.

Raut said the ongoing investigations into the bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren death case will be fair as long as the Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray is the state Chief Minister and he is heading the Maha Vikas Aghadi government.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena legislator Bhaskar Jadhav attacked BJP saying the party should not give lessons on morality. "The BJP has grown up using Balasaheb Thackeray's photo and now it is bent on finishing the Shiv Sena’s existence in Maharashtra,’’ claimed Jaddhav.

Jadhav also questioned the timing of Singh's letter. ‘’How Singh’s letter surfaced after the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis’s Delhi visit?’’ he asked.