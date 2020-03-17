You will all die: Top cop's grim message to Kalyan jail inmates over coronavirus prompts them to go on hunger strike

In the letter, written by Prahalad Patil alias Chhotya, IG Pandey visited the jail along with DG SN Pandey, the director general of Maharashtra Prisons to inspect the jail inmates. When the concerned inmates asked them about their well-being, IG Pandey allegedly said they will all die, the letter claimed.

The incident came to light when an inmate’s wife visited prison. He then gave her the letter, following which it was circulated.

Speaking to Free Press Journal, IG Pandey said, “We had visited the jail to take preventive measures due to the pandemic. We have instructed the authorities to make available sanitisers and masks to avoid any infection from spreading.”

Rubbishing the allegations, IG Pandey added that the inmates had actually asked him about what authorities were doing to ensure their safety. “We did not tell them they will die. We told them that all necessary precautions are being taken.”

Nearly 300 inmates have been transferred to Taloja jail as crowded may be less in Adharwadi jail.