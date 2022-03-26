'You have 10 houses worth crores but this plan...': Maharashtra Min Jitendra Awhad's dig at Congress' Zeeshan Siddique on issue of houses for MLAs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's announcement that the MVA government will build houses for MLAs in Mumbai has created a stir in the state for the last two days. After MLAs and ministers from the state government themselves openly stated that they do not want free housing, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on behalf of the state government announced an explanation.

In this regard, a tweet made by Congress MLA from Bandra East Assembly constituency Zeeshan Siddiqui has now come into light.

In a tweet, Zeeshan Siddique wrote, "I don’t need a house from the Maharashtra government when thousands of ppl in my Vandre east assembly aren’t getting houses & are living in dilapidated conditions.Request @CMOMaharashtra & @Awhadspeaks ji to spend this money to build their houses instead of giving houses to MLA’s."

You have 10 houses worth crores and this scheme is meant only for #MLA of rural #Maharashtra and not for Mumbaiand I thought u have good understanding nobody is getting a house free of cost ..Hope u have understood it now @zeeshan_iyc https://t.co/AVYt9mfGxa — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) March 26, 2022

However, after criticism over the issue of free houses, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad finally clarified that the houses would not be given to the MLAs for free and the cost would be borne by them.

Replying to Zeeshan's tweet, Awhad said, "You have 10 houses worth crores and this scheme is meant only for #MLA of rural #Maharashtra and not for Mumbaiand I thought u have good understanding nobody is getting a house free of cost ..Hope u have understood it now @Zeeshan_iyc."

Opposition groups called for a halt to the protests, saying "there is no need for such protests."

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 09:53 PM IST