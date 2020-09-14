‘You guys are sick’: Rana Ayyub slams ‘Indian right wing’ for claiming she faked COVID-19

Pointing out gender mistake in the report, which mentions male instead of female, the Twitter user wrote: "Uddhav govt's PR on next level, Rana Ayyub shares fake corona report." The user further questioned "how long can Uddhav Thackeray get to show Maharashtra's health infrastructure in good light."

Rana Ayyub had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 9 after her oxygen levels dipped. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. "I have just been discharged from the hospital as I am now completely asymptomatic. Thanks to the excellent care of the doctors and nursing staff of H.N.Reliance at Seven Hills covid facility. The joy of beating COVID 19 has few parallels :) Thank you for your," she tweeted.