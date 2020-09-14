‘You guys are sick’: Rana Ayyub slams ‘Indian right wing’ for claiming she faked COVID-19

A day after being discharged from the hospital, journalist Rana Ayyub on Monday slammed a Twitter user named PokerShash for claiming that she faked COVID-19.
Taking to Twitter, Rana Ayyub wrote: "The malicious propaganda of the Indian right wing. Claims I faked covid to help with Uddhav Thackeray's PR. You guys are sick, sick!!"
Pointing out gender mistake in the report, which mentions male instead of female, the Twitter user wrote: "Uddhav govt's PR on next level, Rana Ayyub shares fake corona report." The user further questioned "how long can Uddhav Thackeray get to show Maharashtra's health infrastructure in good light."
Rana Ayyub had tested positive for COVID-19 on September 9 after her oxygen levels dipped. She was discharged from the hospital on Sunday. "I have just been discharged from the hospital as I am now completely asymptomatic. Thanks to the excellent care of the doctors and nursing staff of H.N.Reliance at Seven Hills covid facility. The joy of beating COVID 19 has few parallels :) Thank you for your," she tweeted.
She also thanked the hospital staff for working tirelessly and taking good care of her. "Also a big shout out to the state govt and BMC staff working tirelessly at the seven hills covid facility which has been working round the clock to ensure we stay safe. I will be in home quarantine for the next ten days and will resume reporting and relief work right after."
