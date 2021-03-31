'You failed your duty as police officer': Bombay HC hears Param Bir Singh's plea against Anil Deshmukh; raps him for 'remaining silent'

Singh recently claimed Deshmukh asked police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants. The minister has, however, denied any wrongdoing.

The bench further noted that Singh cannot convert the HC into a magistrate court.

"The proper and appropriate course of action would be for you (Singh) to first lodge a complaint with police. If the police do not lodge an FIR, then you have the option of filing an application before the magistrate," the court said.

Singh's counsel Vikram Nankani said his client wanted to avoid this "chakravyuh" (labyrinth).

The HC, however, noted this was the procedure laid down in law.

"Are you saying that you are above the law?" Chief Justice Datta asked.

Nankani argued that he did not have any other option than to approach the HC, as the complaint and allegations were against the "very head of the state administration".