'You are not a tree, you can move': Twitter slams Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to PoK

Kangana Ranaut on Thursday said Mumbai feels like Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Her comment comes after Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena politician, slammed Ranaut for her previous statement in which the actress said she is more scared of Mumbai Police than movie mafia goons.

In Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut wrote that Ranaut's 'treachery' was shameful, given the fact she makes a living in the maximum city and yet criticised the police force.

"We kindly request her not to come in Mumbai. This is nothing but insult to Mumbai police. The Home Ministry should take action over it,” Raut wrote.

Reacting to the same, Kangana took to Twitter stating, “Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir?”