Yogi Adityanath should either bring no child policy or more child policy, says Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief spokesman and Maharashtra Minister of Minority Affairs Nawab Malik on Monday lashed out at the Yogi Adityanath government over its two-child policy in Uttar Pradesh. ‘’The way the news appeared in the media about Yogi's two-child policy as it is a new one. But let me tell you that in Maharashtra & few other states this policy is already there. In Maharashtra, you can't contest the local body polls if you have more than two children," he said.

According to the policy draft of The Uttar Pradesh Population (Control, Stabilisation, and Welfare) Bill, 2021, anyone violating the two-child policy in Uttar Pradesh won't be able to contest the local body polls. In addition, candidates won't get any promotion in government jobs and any government subsidy.

Malik suggested that the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should bring either "no child policy or more child policy". "At one side many BJP & RSS leaders are unmarried and don't have children whereas BJP leaders like Sakshi Maharaj asks Hindus to give birth to more children. Hence, Yogi ji should pay heed to demand by his party leaders and bring such policy," he noted.

Cooperation Ministry

Malik said cooperation is the state subject and reminded that during the UPA government the Constitution was amended to avoid political interference in the functioning of the cooperative bodies.

‘’During the UPA government in 2013, the former Union minister Sharad Pawar worked to give autonomy to the co-operatives. But if anyone is attacking this autonomy, we will talk about it later. No one is greater than the law. Just because a person becomes a minister does not mean that he gets all the rights,’’ said Malik.