Yodha Karmyogi: Eknath Shinde’ Book Launched, Featuring His Life & Political Journey

A book name ' Yodha Karmyogi- Eknath Shinde ' on the life of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was inaugurated on Wednesday. Governor CP Radhakrishnan, DCM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar both were present during the ceremony. The book is based on the struggling life of Shinde and his success in political life. The book also mentioned important incidents of his life. Shinde's father, Son daughter in law and Grandson were also present.

Ajit Pawar praised Shinde during his speech. He said that it was not easy to leave ruling party and to consolidate all colleagues again to established a new government along with two other alliance partners. Therefore, Shinde is a real hero said Pawar.

Pawar also termed him as popular Chief Minister. Huge number of People are always around him. Shinde and I were work on many portfolios in the government. But he left the Shivsena when he saw a thought of hindutwa was lacking behind.

Late Anand Dighe shaped his life. Dighe also helped him to come out in the difficult situation said Pawar.

Moreover, Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar brought mistakes on Shinde's notice. Fadnavis said that announcement of CM post was done on Rajbhavan not on Sagar bungalow. Ajit Pawar suggested that photograph of Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe should have been imprinted on the book cover.

During the inauguration of book CM Eknath Shinde was got emotional after remembering his late mother. A short clip was shown on the stage about his mother.