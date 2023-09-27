Yet Another Viral Video Shows Commuter Altercation Inside Moving Mumbai Local Train | X

Mumbai: In yet another incident, a video capturing a fight between women commuters inside a moving local train has gone viral on Tuesday . A 14-second video, posted by 'Mumbaimatterz' on social media platform 'X' on September 25 under the caption 'Slap War 2,' has gone viral, highlighting an alarming trend of confrontations within Mumbai's local trains.

The video, which has yet to confirm the exact date and location of the incident, depicts an elderly woman slapping a young woman, leading to a swift escalation of tensions. This incident follows a similar one posted by the same handle on September 24th with the caption 'Slap War,' suggesting an unsettling pattern of commuter confrontations.

Netizens react to video

This recent viral video has garnered significant attention and sparked discussions among viewers. Many individuals, primarily men, have expressed their opinions and frustrations regarding the altercation. Some adopted a humorous tone, while others voiced concerns about the state of public transportation and the stress faced by commuters in Mumbai.

One user commented humorously, "See, the mother-in-law always wins the battle of the titans. Here, it's only someone else's mother-in-law with someone else's daughter-in-law :)" Meanwhile, another user humorously added, "Mummy log dangerous hai. Pura din humko thokti hai. Train mein bhi mara-mari karti hai."

However, there were also comments emphasizing the need for understanding and empathy. One user stated, "The girl respected her just because of age. These aged ladies should understand that one kick from a young girl will paralyze them for life."

Furthermore, some users directed blame towards the railway system, suggesting that improvements in infrastructure and services are necessary to alleviate commuter frustrations. One user pointed out, "There is life beyond Andheri and Thane, which is not realized by the railway."

Calls have also been made for better segregation of local and outstation lines, as well as the implementation of advanced signaling systems to improve the overall train experience for daily commuters.

Amidst these discussions, some users expressed concerns about the overall quality of life in India, citing issues such as inflation, unemployment, and crowded public transportation. Despite these challenges, they maintained a humorous tone, remarking, "It seems like a handicapped superpower nation."

