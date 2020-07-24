Yes Bank Case: Court takes cognisance of ED’s supplementary chargesheet which names Wadhawan brothers

A special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED’s) supplementary chargesheet in the Yes bank fraud case and issued process against Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited’s (DHFL’s) promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

Special Public Prosecutor for the ED Sunil Gonsalves confirmed the development. In the first chargesheet filed in early May this year, the central agency had named the bank’s founder and former CEO and Managing Director Rana Kapoor, his wife Bindu Kapoor, their three daughters Radha, Roshni and Rakhee and their companies. The chargesheet had not named Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited’s (DHFL’s) promoters Kapil and Dheeraj Wadhawan.

The supplementary chargesheet filed by the agency on July 13 had named the DHFL promoters as accused in addition to the Kapoor family. The court had already issued process against Rana Kapoor and his family later in May after taking cognisance of the earlier chargesheet and summoned them to be present before it then. On Thursday it hence, did not issue process against them again, but did so against the Wadhawans - who were added as accused only in the supplementary chargesheet.

As per the agency’s case, the bank made Rs.3,700 crore of investments in short term debentures of DHFL without redeeming them till date. In return, Rana Kapoor who was at the helm of affairs at the bank then, got kickbacks of Rs. 600 crore through a firm linked to his family.