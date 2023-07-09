Yavatmal: 'Wont Accept One Nation-Party Plan Of BJP,' Uddhav Mocks Modi's 'Fading Charisma'

File pic

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the BJP’s “one nation, one party” plan would never be accepted and claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma is on the wane as he addressed a rally at Digras in Yavatmal district.

Thackeray, who kicked started his two-day Vidarbha tour from Yavatmal on Sunday, visited the holy shine of ‘Phoradevi’, addressed a press conference at Yavatmal and addressed a rally at Digras –stronghold of Sanjay Rathod, the food and drug administration minister in Eknath Shinde cabinet. Contrary to expectations, Thackeray trained guns only at the BJP and spared Rathod as well as party MP Bhavana Gavali.

After addressing public meetings and press conferences, Thackeray also interacted with party workers at Yavatmal and Washim on Sunday. He is expected to meet party workers at Akola, Amaravati and Nagpur on Monday.

Will never accept one nation, one party plan of BJP: Uddhav

While lashing out at the BJP during the rally at Digras, Thackeray said, “One nation, one law can be understood. But we will never accept one nation, one party plan of the BJP.” He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s charisma has faded which was witnessed in the recently-held Karnataka assembly elections.“He (Modi) gave the ‘Bajarang Bali ki Jai’ slogan loudly, but God hit back with his mace and the BJP was whitewashed in Karnataka,” Thackeray added.

The former chief minister also alleged the estranged ally BJP wanted Shiv Sena alone but not the Thackerays.“The BJP has now become a party of riff-raff,” Thackeray said in an apparent reference to the recent induction of nine MLAs of Sharad Pawar-led NCP in the Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.

Earlier in the day, while addressing media at Yavatmal Thackeray said that had BJP respected pre-2019 polls decision, its workers wouldn’t have required to carry ‘carpets’ of others.Thackeray reiterated his claim that sharing of the chief ministerial post was “decided” between him and senior BJP leader Amit Shah before the 2019 state Assembly elections.

“Today, the BJP and Shiv Sena chief ministers would have completed their tenure. If that had been done, the old BJP workers would have not required to pick up the carpets of other parties,” he said. Referring to the NCP MLAs joining the government, he also said he is waiting to see how the BJP handles its new ‘riff-raffs’.

Thackeray would also address farmers issues in Vidarbha

The former state chief minister also said he would raise the issues concerning farmers during his Vidarbha tour. To a query on the BJP attacking him by saying the one who went to the 'Mantralaya' (state secretariat) only twice was embarking on the Vidarbha tour, Thackeray said the BJP is not competent to say anything.

“BJP should stop levelling allegations against others and handle those they have taken along with them. I do not think the BJP deserves anything to be said about it. It has no right to preach us. I am just waiting to see how the BJP handles the new riff-raffs,” he said.Commenting on the pleas seeking disqualification of the 16 Shiv Sena MLAs, Thackeray said the Supreme Court has already given a framework to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker.

“The Speaker will have to take a decision on the disqualification issue within the given framework. If he tries to bypass it, the Supreme Court's doors are always open for us,” the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.