WTM Global Responsible Tourism Awards: Three private entities from Maharashtra bag awards

Maharashtra looks up high with pride as three private entities bagged global awards in the WTM Global Responsible Tourism Awards held between 6 th July and 31 st August, 2021. The results were declared on 1 st November, 2021. Govardhan Eco Village from Palghar district of Maharashtra has won under “Decarbonising Travel & Tourism” category. No Footprints from Mumbai, Maharashtra has won under– “Increasing Diversity in Tourism: How Inclusive is our Industry?” category and Village Ways, Mumbai, Maharashtra has won under “Growing the Local Economic Benefit” category. They have won Gold in their respective categories. And Tiger Trails Jungle Lodges, Chichghat Conservancy has won silver under “Destination Building Back Better Post Covid” category. Responsible Tourism Partnership (RTP), World Travel Market’s official partner organized the Responsible Tourism Global Awards for each of the following regions namely India, Africa, Latin America and rest of the world.

And India bagged four of the six Global Awards clearly demonstrating the strength of Responsible Tourism in the sub-continent.

The six categories in which Indian organisations participated were Decarbonizing Travel & Tourism, Sustaining Employees and Communities through the Pandemic, Destinations Building Back Better Post-COVID,

Increasing Diversity in Tourism: How inclusive is our industry?, Reducing Plastic Waste in the Environment and Growing the Local Economic Benefit. Manisha Pande, Co- Founder and Managing Director, Village ways expressed her happiness, “Winning the prestigious WTM Global Responsible tourism awards, is very motivating for all our team member in India and Nepal, who have worked so hard all these years and most importantly through the pandemic.”

Eesha Singh and Harshvardhan Tanwar, Founder, No Footprints expressed, “We are incredibly thrilled to be recognised and honoured to be a part of such an inspiring community from all over the world. At No Footprints, it’s always been about highlighting community stories and to be recognised for our efforts, it feels incredible.”

Aditya Dhanwatay, Partner, TigerTrails Jungle Lodges & Camps, Maharashtra said, “I am happy to announce that TigerTrails Jungle Lodges has won a Silver award at the World Travel Market. This is our second Silver Award having previously won the World Responsible Tourism Awards, London in the category of "Best in Wildlife Conservation".

This award is given on the basis of sustainable tourism practiced in terms of local tribal villagers support, adjoining National Park wildlife conservation support, restoration of habitat in and around the lodge, water conservation, nature and wildlife protection, and enabling the guests to have a very small eco-footprint. Its effect has been on the transformation of the park area too, with a decrease in poaching; restoration of streams and trees, bountiful wildlife has returned creating new and stable livelihoods for bordering communities. They act as a beacon to the Global Tourist Industry; encourage best practice operations and sustainability in tourism enterprises. They increase public awareness of the value of responsible tourism as an agent of conservation and habitat renewal.”

ALSO READ Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella gets C K Prahalad Award for Global Business Sustainability Leadership

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 10:24 PM IST