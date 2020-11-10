Wrong to assume entire Bollywood is bad just because few involved in drugs: Anil Deshmukh

Mumbai: Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday said that assuming the whole Hindi film industry is "bad" because "some are involved with drugs" is not right, and the government will take actions against the guilty.

"It is wrong to assume that the entire Bollywood is bad just because a few are involved in drugs. Action should be taken against those involved in it," said Deshmukh.

He further reiterated that passion and consumption of drugs is against law, but the Maharashtra government will ensure that any attempts to shift it from Mumbai are unsuccessful.