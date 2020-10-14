WR will run 2 more special trains including double decker between Mumbai-Ahmedabad

For the convenience of passengers and to clear the extra rush during the festive season, Western Railway on Tuesday said that it has decided to run two more special trains between Mumbai Central—Ahmedabad and Porbandar—Delhi Sarai Rohilla.

The Western Railway has said that all rains will run as fully reserved trains and the booking for these trains is available only online at the IRCTC website and IRCTC current counters.

Meanwhile, Western Railway will run 700 Special Suburban Services including 10 AC Special Suburban Services with effect from October 15.

According to an official release, currently 506 special suburban services are being operated by the Western Railway for essential services staff as notified by the Government of Maharashtra. In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding, Western Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 506 to 700 with effect from 15 October 2020 by adding 194 additional services including 10 air- conditioned EMU services.

These trains will run as per their dates of departure as mentioned below, till further notice. Details of the special trains are as follows:-

1. Train No 02931/02932 Mumbai Central —Ahmedabad Double Decker Superfast Special [Daily except Sunday]

Train No 02931 Mumbai Central — Ahmedabad Double Decker Superfast Special will depart from Mumbai Central at 14.20 hrs daily (Except on Sundays) w.e.f 17th Oct, 2020 & will reach Ahmedabad at 21.40 hrs the same day. Similarly, Train No 02932 Ahmedabad — Mumbai Central Double Decker Superfast Special will depart from Ahmedabad at 06.00 hrs daily (Except on Sundays) w.e.f 17th Oct, 2020, & will reach Mumbai Central at 13.00 hrs the same day. Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vapi, Valsad, Naysari, Surat, Bharuch in., Vadodara Jn., Anand in. and Nadiad Jn. stations in both directions. This train will comprise of AC Chair Car coaches.

2. Train No 09263/09264 Porbandar - Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special Express [Bi-Weekly]

Train No 09263 Porbandar — Delhi Sarai Rohilla special will depart from Porbandar at 16.30 hrs every Tuesday & Saturday w.e.f 17th Oct, 2020 & will reach Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 19.35 hrs the next day. Similarly, Train No 09264 Delhi Sarai Rohilla - Porbandar special will depart from Delhi Sarai Rohilla at 08.20 hrs every Monday & Thursday w.e.f 19th Oct, 2020 & will reach Porbandar at 10.35 hrs the next day. Enroute this train will halt at Jamnagar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Viramgam, Chandlodiya, Mahesana, Palanpur, Abu Road, Falna, Marwar Jn, Beawar, Ajmer, Kishangarh, Phulera, Jaipur, Bandikui, Alwar, Khairthal, Rewari, Gurgaon, and Delhi Cantt. stations in both directions. In addition to the above halts, Train No. 09264, will also halt at Palam, Garhi Harsaru 1n., Pataudi Road, Sendra stations. Train No. 09263 will arrive at Chandlodiya at 01.00 hrs the next day while on its return journey Train No. 09264 will arrive at Chandlodiya at 01.50 hrs the next day. This train will comprise of AC 2 Tier, AC 3 Tier, Sleeper class and Second Class Seating coaches.

Bookings:

The Booking for Train No 02931, 02932 & 09263 will open from 15th October, 2020 at nominated PRS counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as fully reserved trains.