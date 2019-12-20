WR to operate 8 extra locals trains for New Year celebrations

Mumbai: Western Railway on Friday said it would operate eight extra suburban train services between Churchgate and Virar to help New Year revellers.

Ravinder Bhakar, WR chief spokesperson, said these extra locals will be slow ones and would halt at all stations.

"Of the eight locals, four will start from Churchgate and remaining four from Virar. The departure time of the extra locals from Churchgate will be 1:15am, 2:00am, 2:30 am and 3:25 am. The four from Virar will start at 0015 hours, 0045 hours, 1:40 am and 3:05am," he said.