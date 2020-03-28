WR take care of their trackmen and other staff who helping smooth services of good trains

Ravinder Bhakar - Chief Public Relations Officer, WR said despite the lifeline case to a halt, they have continued to work at large by ensuring that essential commodities may be made available across the nation in this dire situation. “This has been made possible due to the untiring call of duty by various ground staff of WR. The transportation of these essential staff has been arranged by plying workmen specials, tower wagon, light engineer etc,” he said.

Special health camps are also being organised across all the WR divisions to cover all the gang men, Group D staff and all the station employees. In Vadodara division, 348 employees from Vishwamitri, Chavaj, Ankleshwar, Kashipura Sarar, Miyagam, Varedia, Palej, Varnama stations were screened and necessary advisory was issued accordingly.

“Employees who had a recent history of travel outside states were advised for home quarantine as a precautionary measure in the wake of COVID – 19 outbreak.

Rafiq Jusab - trackmaintainer of gang number 34, posted at Porbandar station made this commendable contribution. Another section of employees who are working day in and day out are the staff from Signalling & Telecom deptt.

All the telecommunication services of Railways, viz. control communication, Railway internet services, HQ and Division telephone exchanges have been working uninterrupted during the lockdown. The Video – Conferencing (VC) equipment system has been fitted at GM & DRM camp offices to facilitate VC with various departmental resources including the Railway Board. These daily teleconference services are being facilitated by the Telecom Unit with minimum staff to maintain coordination among the divisional officers.