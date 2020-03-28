WR take care of their trackmen and other staff who helping smooth services of good trains

Mumbai: Engineering department of WR is contributing it’s every bit in doing so with the help of essential category employees such Trackmen, Keymen, Valvemen, etc who are undertaking activities like Keyman Patrolling, minimum inspections of assets, USFD testing, tamping machines working and minimum essential gang activities are being carried out daily along with adequate precautions like social distancing, all employees wearing mask, sanitization of Equipment and self & thermal scanning etc.
Alok Kansal - General Manager, WR has appreciated the outstanding and exemplary work done by these crusaders of track maintainers amidst such trying situations and has urged them to ensure all best possible precautions while dispensing their duties. “We have also instructed divisional railway managers to take proper care of all their respective track maintainers & other field staff as they are the real caretakers of the life line of the Nation,” he said
Ravinder Bhakar - Chief Public Relations Officer, WR said despite the lifeline case to a halt, they have continued to work at large by ensuring that essential commodities may be made available across the nation in this dire situation. “This has been made possible due to the untiring call of duty by various ground staff of WR. The transportation of these essential staff has been arranged by plying workmen specials, tower wagon, light engineer etc,” he said.
Special health camps are also being organised across all the WR divisions to cover all the gang men, Group D staff and all the station employees. In Vadodara division, 348 employees from Vishwamitri, Chavaj, Ankleshwar, Kashipura Sarar, Miyagam, Varedia, Palej, Varnama stations were screened and necessary advisory was issued accordingly.
“Employees who had a recent history of travel outside states were advised for home quarantine as a precautionary measure in the wake of COVID – 19 outbreak.
Rafiq Jusab - trackmaintainer of gang number 34, posted at Porbandar station made this commendable contribution. Another section of employees who are working day in and day out are the staff from Signalling & Telecom deptt.
All the telecommunication services of Railways, viz. control communication, Railway internet services, HQ and Division telephone exchanges have been working uninterrupted during the lockdown. The Video – Conferencing (VC) equipment system has been fitted at GM & DRM camp offices to facilitate VC with various departmental resources including the Railway Board. These daily teleconference services are being facilitated by the Telecom Unit with minimum staff to maintain coordination among the divisional officers.
On the other hand WR has also successfully refunded Rs. 102.72 crores against cancellation of tickets and in Mumbai Division itself refund of Rs. 48.22 crores has been made. Likewise, a total of 14,304 trains have been cancelled including 6,036 Mail/Express trains and 8,268 Passenger trains. Total loss over WR upto March 26 has been pegged at Rs 135.66 Cr (inclusive of suburban and non-suburban).
