WR provides additional stoppage to THIS train on experimental basis; check details | File Image

For the convenience of passengers, additional stoppage has been provided at Merta Road station to Train No 12490/12489 on experimental basis for a period of six months.

The details are as under:

Train No. 12490/12489 Dadar – Bikaner Express has been provided with additional halt at Merta Road station w.e.f journey commencing Ex Dadar on 23rd April, 2023 and Ex Bikaner with immediate effect.

Train No. 12490 Dadar – Bikaner Express will arrive Merta Road at 08.43 hrs and depart at 08.48 hrs. Similarly, Train No. 12489 Bikaner- Dadar Express will arrive Merta Road at 17.26 hrs and depart at 17.31 hrs.

For detailed information, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov,in.