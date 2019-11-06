WR introduces Uttam rake – a ladies special

Mumbai: In order to mark the 69th Foundation Day, the Western Railway introduced the Uttam rake on Tuesday evening. This will be the first non-air-conditioned local train to have CCTVs installed in all the coaches.

The first Uttam rake will be the 6:13 pm ladies special that departs from Churchgate. It will reach Virar at 7:57 pm.

The train is well equipped with improved features such as emergency buttons, improved seating and grab handles. The Uttam rake will be put into service 10 times a day.

“We are introducing the Uttam Rake with improved exteriors and advanced features on an experimental basis. Further planning will depend on the feedback received from commuters,” said Ravinder Bhakar, the chief public relations officer of WR.

Apart from the CCTVs, the first-class compartments will have grab handles and seats with brown cushions and higher backrests than those in other trains.

The new partitions installed at the doors are made of fibre reinforced plastic (FRP) instead of steel and the new luggage racks are wider. Second-class coaches are equipped with dual-lock windows and seats made from FPR with a wood finish.

What it offers

Provision of CCTV Surveillance System in all coaches

Anti-dent partitions in coaches to prevent thefts

Modular Luggage rack

High backrest seats in First Class coaches

Fibre Reinforced Plastic seats with wooden finishing

Improved Dual Lock Stopper with dual slot handles windows

Wider and improved grab handles for better grip

Latest Brushless DC (BLDC) fans in all coaches

Provision of modular type diffused LED lights

Electrically operated Passenger Alarm System

Smooth finished corrugated FRP ceiling and wooden finished roof ventilation duct area to enhance the aesthetic appeal

Provision of camouflaged aluminium moulded strips on floor to discourage theft

Stainless steel protective plate near all passenger seats to avoid colour fading due to footwear friction.