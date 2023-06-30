WR Extends Trips of Bandra Terminus - Virangana Lakshmibai SF Special Train for Passenger Convenience

For Passenger Convenience, Western Railway has extended Trips of Bandra Terminus - Virangana Lakshmibai Superfast Special Train.
Western Railway said in a statement that Train No. 02200 Bandra Terminus - Virangana Lakshmibai Superfast Special, originally scheduled until July 1, 2023, has now been extended until September 30, 2023. Additionally, Train No. 02199 Virangana Lakshmibai - Bandra Terminus Superfast Special, initially planned until June 29, 2023, has been extended until September 28, 2023.
The booking for the extended trips of Train No. 02200 will open on June 29, 2023, at all Passenger Reservation System (PRS) counters and on the IRCTC website. Passengers can visit for detailed information on halt timings and train composition.
