WR, CR run 22 special passenger trains on Monday

On Monday, Indian Railways flagged off 200 passenger train services to help people travel across the country in the fifth phase of the lockdown and in line with this decision, the Western and Central Railways ran 22 such passenger trains originating from Mumbai.

Ravinder Bhakar, chief public relations officer, WR, said passengers were delighted to board these trains and go home after a hiatus. They were subjected to thermal screening and social distancing throughout and were assured a safe journey as trains were well-sanitised and there were appropriate arrangements were made for smooth movement of travellers at the stations.

“Six special special trains departed from Mumbai Division - three from Mumbai Central: Karnavati, Jaipur Superfast Express & Golden Temple Mail, followed by two from Bandra Terminus: Paschim and Avadh Express and one from Surat: Tapti Ganga Express and eight special trains departed from Ahmedabad Division,” he said.

Similarly, CR ran eight passenger trains originating from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, leaving for Varanasi, Bengaluru, Darbhanga and Bhubaneswar on June 1. “The first train, 01093 CSMT Mumbai –Varanasi Special, among the 200 special trains to start, departed from CR at 00.10 hours on June 1, said Shivaji Sutar, CPRO, CR.

“Thermal screening of joyful passengers wearing masks and maintaining social distance were strictly followed. They were clearly happy and thanked Indian Railways for restarting the train services. They were also informed about the health protocols to be adhered as prescribed by the destination state,” he added.