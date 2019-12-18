WR begin trials for automatic door-closing system in non-AC local trains in Mumbai

In order to reduce the number of deaths which take place after commuters fall off crowded trains, the Western Railway soon going to introduce automatic door-closing system in non-AC local trains in Mumbai, for which the WR has already began trial runs.

According to Mumbai Mirror, the trials began last night, and the system will be operational from this weekend, during non-peak hours to begin with. A 5-coach train’s first-class compartment, a general compartment, a ladies’ coach, and a compartment for the handicapped have been fitted with automatic doors.