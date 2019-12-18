WR begin trials for automatic door-closing system in non-AC local trains in Mumbai

In order to reduce the number of deaths which take place after commuters fall off crowded trains, the Western Railway soon going to introduce automatic door-closing system in non-AC local trains in Mumbai, for which the WR has already began trial runs.
According to Mumbai Mirror, the trials began last night, and the system will be operational from this weekend, during non-peak hours to begin with. A 5-coach train’s first-class compartment, a general compartment, a ladies’ coach, and a compartment for the handicapped have been fitted with automatic doors.
The construction of this train took place at the Mahalaxmi workshop of WR. The doors will be controlled by the motorman and compartments will have emergency buttons. "The trials will provide passenger feedback, which will pave the way forward", Western Railway’s chief public relations officer, Ravinder Bhakar told Mumbai Mirror.
The Government Railway Police (GRP) data has revealed that a total of 711 passengers died after falling off trains, out of which 482 were on Central Railway (CR) and 299 were on WR, reported Indian Express.
