Western Railway announces restoration of Duronto trains between Mumbai to Delhi, Indore from September

The Western Railway (WR) has restored the services of two Duronto trains to cater to the growing number of passengers.

"Services of 09009/10 Mumbai Central - New Delhi Duranto Superfast Special and 09227/28 Mumbai Central - Indore Duranto Superfast Special has been restored from September till further advice," the Western Railway tweeted via their official handle.

According to media reports, Train No. 09009 Mumbai Central – New Delhi Special will operate every Monday and Friday from September 3 onwards, while Train No. 09010 New Delhi – Mumbai Central Special will operate every Tuesday and Saturday from September 4 onwards.

Similarly, Train No. 09227 Mumbai Central – Indore Special will run every Thursday and Saturday from September 4, while Train No. 09228 Indore – Mumbai Central Special will run every Friday and Sunday from September 5.

Meanwhile, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway recently informed that WR will run four more trips of Ganpati festival special trains to cater to the extra rush to passengers toward the Konkan region in Maharastra.

This is in addition to the 38 trips already announced earlier to various destinations to run during Ganpati Festival 2021, said in a press release.

According to the press statement, Thakur said, a total of 42 trips of Ganpati Special Trains in the month of September 2021.

These trains are being run to various destinations like Madgaon, Surathkal, and Kudal via Vasai Road as notified earlier said, Thakur.

As per the release, the details of the two additional Ganpati Special trains are as under: Bandra Terminus-Madgaon AC Special train comprises AC 3-Tier and AC Chair Car coaches will depart from Bandra Terminus on 7th September.

Udhna-Madgaon Superfast Special train comprises AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and Second Class Seating coaches will depart from Udhna on 9th September.

"Passengers only having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains", read a press release.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 12:22 PM IST