WR Announces 6-Hour Block On September 26, Check Details | Representational Image

The Western Railway has scheduled a 6-hour block between Valsad and Surat on September 26, which will impact numerous long-distance trains, including several originating or terminating in Mumbai. This block is slated to be in effect from 9 am to 3 pm.

The reason for this block is the need to commission Electronic Interlocking work at Vedchha Yard, and it will have implications for train services between Valsad and Surat stations, as stated by an official from WR. During this period, a total of 26 trains will be subject to regulation at various stations to facilitate the required maintenance work.

Read Also WR Mumbai Division Collects ₹71.68 Cr Fine From Ticketless Passengers

As a result of this block, the following trains will experience a delay of approximately 35 minutes:

Train No. 22953 Mumbai Central – Ahmedabad Gujarat Express

Train No. 12980 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Express

Train No. 12935 Bandra Terminus – Surat Intercity

Additionally, the following trains will be regulated by approximately 30 minutes:

Train No. 82902 Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

Train No. 12932 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central AC Double Decker Express

Train No. 12925 Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express

Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Express

Train No. 22930 Vadodara – Dahanu Road Express

Train No. 12926 Amritsar- Mumbai Central Paschim Express

Train No. 19028 Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus Express

Train No. 20483 Bhagat Ki Kothi – Dadar Superfast Express

Train No. 20908 Bhuj - Dadar Express

Train No. 22947 Surat - Bhagalpur Superfast Express

Train No. 22195 Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi – Bandra Terminus Superfast Express

Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad – Kudal Special

Train No. 19016 Porbandar – Dadar Saurashtra Express

Train No. 20968 Porbandar – Secunderabad Express

Train No. 22718 Secunderabad – Rajkot Superfast Express

Train No. 14805 Yasvantpur – Barmer AC Express

Train No. 12217 Kochuveli – Chandigarh Sampark Kranti Express

Train No. 19667 Udaipur – Mysore Humsafar Express

Train No. 09087 Sanjan – Surat MEMU Special

Train No. 09152 Surat – Valsad MEMU Special

Furthermore, the following trains will be regulated by approximately 25 minutes:

Train No. 04126 Bandra Terminus – Subedarganj Weekly Superfast Special

Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express

Train No. 19567 Tuticorin – Okha Express