Worrying signs? Navi Mumbai sees 30% rise in active COVID-19 cases in one week

While the state government has already imposed the level 3 restrictions across the state including Navi Mumbai, the city has seen a sharp jump in the number of active cases in the last week. There is a 30 per cent rise in the number of active cases, and for the last six days, more than 100 positive cases of COVID have been reported.

For the last fortnight, the number of new cases is rising per day, and even more than 100 new cases of COVID positive have been reported in the last week. As per the data shared by the civic Health Department, there is a 30 per cent rise in the number of active cases in the city.

As of June 19, the number of active cases was 1167 that reached 1525 on June 27, a rise of 358 or 30 per cent. Till June 27, the report of 3416 samples is pending. “There is a possibility that the number of fresh cases may increase,” said a senior official from civic Health Department.

As per the new guidelines issued by the NMMC, all the shops except essentials will be closed by 4 pm and on weekends. Malls, theaters, and auditoriums will be closed. Restaurants will be open from Monday to Friday till 4 pm with 50% of capacity. There will be only takeaway and home delivery on Saturday and Sunday. Citizens will be allowed at public places, open ground, cycling will be allowed from 5 am to 9 am. Working hours at private offices have been limited till 4 pm and government offices will function with 50% manpower.

Similarly, a maximum of 50 persons will be allowed at marriage function and 20 persons for the last rites.

Number of new COVID-19 cases in Navi Mumbai:

27 June- 160

26 June -125

25 June- 134

24 June-137

23 June- 106