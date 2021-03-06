Worrying signs? Maharashtra reports over 10,000 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

For the second consecutive day, Maharashtra has reported over 10,000 COVID-19 cases. On Saturday (March 6), Maharashtra reported 10,187 COVID-19 cases, while 10,216 COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday (March 5). This was the first time since October 17, 2020, the single-day case count in the state has gone above the 10,000-mark.

Besides, 47 COVID-19 deaths were recorded on Saturday, taking the death toll to 52,440. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.37%.

6,080 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 20,62,031. The recovery rate in the state stands at 93.62%.

Currently, 4,28,676 people are in home quarantine and 4,514 people are in institutional quarantine.

The total number of active cases in Maharashtra is 92,897.

The Mumbai circle --which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 2208 new cases on Saturday.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 1573 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 2212 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle reported 80 new cases, Aurangabad circle 612, Latur circle 403, Akola circle 1515, and Nagpur circle recorded 1584 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday released a report on the surge of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra which suggested that "COVID inappropriate behaviour" and enhanced aggregations due to recent gram panchayat elections, marriage season and crowded public transport are possible causes of hike in coronavirus cases in the state.

"While the exact causes of the surge are not known - since laxity in COVID behaviour is not specific to the state - the possible factors are COVID inappropriate behaviour due to lack of fear of disease, pandemic fatigue; miss outs and super spreaders; and enhanced aggregations due to recent gram panchayat elections, marriage season and opening of schools and crowded public transport," the report said.

The Health Ministry's COVID management assessment report also suggested that the virus is spreading to hitherto unaffected areas and most cases are asymptomatic.

It mentioned that people are not forthcoming when it comes to strictly following the quarantine norms or getting tested. "The sense is that the current wave is less virulent," it stated.

The report also suggested that the health machinery of the state may have become lax after cases came down after September 2020. "Some amongst the doctor fraternity - especially private - may not be counselling patients for testing or following protocols, dismissing it as flu. District/state-wise participative plan, engaging the community may yield better results rather than knee-jerk reactions. Revenue machinery needs to take full charge," it added.

