Worrisome Wednesday at police control room during floods

Mumbai: It was a worrisome Wednesday at the Mumbai police main control room. With rising water levels, the flood of calls from distressed citizens kept ringing on the emergency ‘100’ number.

The staff was kept on their toes all through the day and late into the night. Officials at the control room, in the Mumbai police commissioner compound at Crawford Market, told the FPJ, by 6pm on Wednesday, more than 3,716 citizens called seeking help for rescue.

All these calls had been attended to and acted upon. This figure is quite high as compared to a normal day, when the control room receives only 1,200 to 1,800 calls on the emergency 100, helpline.

Control room sources said, the maximum number of calls pertained to water logging, followed by traffic jam, tree falling and marooning of stranded people.

Almost 15 per cent of total calls were received from Kurla-Nehru-Nagar and Chunabh­atti areas, with 60 per cent of those emanating from distressed citizens at Kalpana junction area in Kurla which went under water as heavy torrential downpour played havoc throughout the day.

