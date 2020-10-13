Worried about cyber attacks? Mumbai Police has some advice

The Mumbai Police and their officials are well known for their relatable social media presence, drawing from pop culture and current events as they urge the city to abide by rules and take precautionary measures. And on Tuesday, cyber safety seemed to be the topic of the hour.

While Param Bir Singh, the Commissioner of Mumbai Police took to Twitter with an illustration urging people to put up strong passwords and enable two-step verification to deter hackers, the Mumbai Police's Twitter handle urged people to sound the alarm if someone was stalking or harassing people.

"Have strong passwords AND two-step verification on? Hackers will have to 'dig deep' to get to your information," tweeted the CP, sharing a picture of three Matryoshka dolls.

While the biggest doll represented a strong pass-code, the middle indicated the additional security that a two-step verification would provide.