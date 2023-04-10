Worms infest confections put up for sale in JW Marriot hotel; disgusting video surfaces

Worms infest confections put up for sale in JW Marriot hotel; horrifying video surfaces | Screengrab

The stellar reputation of JW Marriott, which is Marriott International’s luxury portfolio and consists of award-winning properties, has been blemished by a recent video circulating on social media.

The undated video shows worms crawling in cakes put up for sale at the 5-star JW Marriot Hotel bakery.

The location of the outlet could not be ascertained. While some Twitter users claimed it was from Mumbai others said that it was from Kolkata.

Confections infested by worms

In the video, a woman who is speaking in Bengali can be heard saying that the baked items, put up for sale in the hotel were infested by various kinds of insects.

According to the woman, she visited JW Marriot to pick up pastries. When she entered the bakery, she saw cockroaches and various other insects roaming on the confections kept on the counter.

She further stated that the items are not only for the customers but also for people ordering online adding that people should be wary before ordering from here.

Watch video: