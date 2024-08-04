Worli Spa Murder: Sewri Court Sends 5 Accused To Judicial Custody In Gurusiddhapa Waghmare's Killing

Worli Spa Murder: Sewri Court Sends 5 Accused To Judicial Custody |

The Sewri magistrate court has sent all five accused, Santosh Sherekar(50), Mohammad Ansari(26), Saqib Ansari(28), Shamshad Ansari(32), and Mary Joseph(21) to Judicial Custody in the sensational murder of alleged criminal Gurusiddhapa Waghmare(50), at soft touch spa located on ground floor of Manjrekar building, L R Papan Marg near Worli Naka on July 24.

They have been booked under sections 103(1) (murder), 61(2) (conspiracy) and 3(5) (joint criminal liability when two or more individuals act with a common intention) under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita.

The main Accused Sherekar gave a “supari” (contract) of Rs12 lakh to Mohammad and Saqib Ansari, to execute the murder.

On July 24, the deceased, Waghmare, went to Aprana Bar in Sion with Mary and three male friends. Around 12:30 am, they all arrived at the spa center.

Around 2.00 am, three male friends left, leaving Waghmare and a female friend inside the spa. Mary had given Waghmare a body massage to help him sleep. Later, Mohammad and Saqib entered the spa, slit his throat, stabbed him in the stomach, and then fled.

On July 25, in the joint operation of Mumbai police and crime branch successfully arrested Sherekar, Mohammad, and Saqib Ansari. During questioning, they discovered the involvement of Mary and subsequently arrested her and the spa manager, Shamshad, on July 27.

During the investigation, police have recovered Rs 9.88 lakh cash, a scooter, a blood-stained scissor, a chopper and clothes of Firoz and Saqib.

As per sources, when Waghmare’s murder was reported, many people in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai celebrated with fireworks and sweets.